Timberwolves vs. Spurs: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their fifth straight win when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday.

Minnesota is coming off a 123-117 win over Charlotte on Saturday, which improved their record to a league-best 15-4. The Wolves are 9-1 at home this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Spurs on Wednesday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Get Tickets Doors: 5:30 PM

Doors to this 6:30 PM game will open at 5:30 PM. You can get tickets to the game here.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Spurs

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Wednesday, Dec. 6 Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North | ESPN

Bally Sports North | ESPN Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Spurs will air on Bally Sports North at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Lea B. Olsen will be calling the game for Bally Sports North. The game will also be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Questionable: Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards Out: Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Anthony Edwards (Right Hip Pointer) is questionable to play.

Jaden McDaniels (Right Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Spurs

None to report.

Jerseys

Wolves: Statement Edition

Statement Edition Spurs: Association Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their black Statement Edition uniforms against the Spurs. San Antonio will be playing in their white Association Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Spurs

On a 14-game losing streak, the Spurs are 3-16 overall and 2-7 on the road this season. In their first matchup with the Spurs this season, the Wolves won in San Antonio 117-110.

San Antonio is 28th overall in offensive (107.3 offensive rating) and 27th overall in defense (119.4 defensive rating).