Timberwolves Single-Game Tickets On Sale Today

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale Monday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.

The team also announced their single-game promotions for the upcoming season that include exclusive offers and deals for ticket buyers.

College Night presented by U.S. Bank

For select weeknight games throughout the 2018-19 season, college students can purchase an upper level game ticket online for just $10. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/college.

Kids Day Sundays

During every Sunday home game this season, the Timberwolves will offer a $5 kids meal with a collectable item and a pregame meet and greet with Wolves mascot, Crunch to all kids in attendance. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/kids.

Bullseye Plush Dog Giveaway Nights Presented by Target

The first 7,500 fans in attendance to various games during the season will receive a Timberwolves jersey themed plush dog of Bullseye, the Target mascot. The first giveaway will be of the Wolves Icon jersey on November 21 against the Denver Nuggets. Other games include February 2 (Statement), March 5 (Classic) and April 1 (Association).

The 2018-19 Timberwolves jersey editions include the Association, Icon and Statement, which were released last season along with the newly released Classic edition. The team will unveil two additional uniforms for the upcoming season at a later date. Fans can visit www.timberwolves.com/30th to read more information on this season’s jersey editions.

Statement Saturdays

For the second year in a row, during all Saturday home games, the Timberwolves will be wearing the Statement Edition jerseys. The first chance for fans to see the Wolves in the Statement jerseys will be Saturday, November 24 against the Chicago Bulls.

Classic Jersey Nights

The Timberwolves released the Classics Edition that will celebrate the team’s heritage in honor of their 30th season and feature the same uniform design that the team wore from 1996-2008; all black with green tree lining. The new uniform edition will debut on October 31 when the Wolves face the Utah Jazz at Target Center. The uniform will be worn for four additional games throughout the season on December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto, which is also Fan Appreciation Night. Fans can purchase a Flex Pack to include all five of the throwback nights and five or more additional games of their choosing, including the season’s most in-demand matchups. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/flex.

The Timberwolves Home Opener presented by U.S. Bank is on Friday, October 19 against Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every fan in attendance will receive a navy t-shirt.

Additional theme nights during the 2018-19 season include Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community on Wednesday, November 14 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Crunch’s birthday on Friday, January 18 vs. the San Antonio Spurs and Chinese New Year’s celebration on Monday, February 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota will enjoy a season-long five-game homestand from November 12-21, capped off by the Denver Nuggets’ first trip to Target Center since Minnesota’s thrilling overtime victory to secure a playoff spot in the final regular season game last April. LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers will make their first of two visits to Minneapolis on Monday, October 29 and then again on Sunday, January 6. The team will also welcome the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for two visits to Target Center on Tuesday, March 19 and Friday, March 29.

About Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves completed a successful 2017-18 season that included a return to the NBA playoffs. Off the court, the team grew in nearly every area of the business, notably a 15% year-over-year increase in attendance, 16 regular season home game sellouts, which accounted for the most in a season since the 1991-92 season, and a 20% increase in the full season ticket base, putting the team in the top 10 in the NBA in new full season tickets sold. The team also set an all-time franchise record in partial season ticket plans, group tickets and suite rentals, and were either sold out or over 90% capacity in every premium space. Television ratings increased 78% year-over-year, the third highest YOY increase in the league, and merchandise sales were up 70%, fueled by the team’s new branding and new relationship with Nike. Other new partnerships with Fitbit, Anheuser-Busch and Hy-Vee aided in a 25% increase in corporate partnerships. Prior to the start of the season, the team completed a $150 million renovation of Target Center, which was a nominee for Sports Facility of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards and was named a Top Project of 2017 by Finance & Commerce.