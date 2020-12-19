Timberwolves Sign Zylan Cheatham

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed forward Zylan Cheatham. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. In a related move, Rosas also announced the team has waived guard Ade Murkey.

Cheatham, 6-5, played in four games with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old played in 34 games (30 starts) in the G League for the Erie Bayhawks where he averaged 16.2 points on 53.4% shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Cheatham played two seasons at San Diego State University, averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 69 games (48 starts) before transferring to his hometown college, Arizona State. The Phoenix native played one season with the Sun Devils, averaging 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 34 games (all starts).