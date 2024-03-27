Timberwolves Sign T.J. Warren

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward T.J. Warren for the remainder of the season. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Since signing an original 10-day contract on March 6 with the Timberwolves (seven games), Warren is averaging 4.1 points on 38.2% shooting (13-of-34) and 2.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.

Warren, 6-8, has appeared in 381 career games (236 starts), averaging 14.4 points on 50.5% shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.1 minutes per game with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves. He scored a career-high 53 points on 20-of-29 shooting, including 9-of-12 from deep on Aug. 8, 2020 vs. Philadelphia, becoming the fourth player in Pacers history to score 50+ points in a game.