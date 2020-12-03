Timberwolves Sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Hollis-Jefferson, 6-6, averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds last season in 60 games with the Toronto Raptors. The five-year veteran has played in 294 career games (153 starts) with Toronto and Brooklyn, holding career averages of 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. He saw his best season during the 2017-18 season where he averaged a career-high 13.9 points on a career-best 47.2% shooting in 68 games (59 starts).

The Chester, Pennsylvania native was drafted 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing two seasons at the University of Arizona.