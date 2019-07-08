Timberwolves Sign Noah Vonleh

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has signed forward Noah Vonleh. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Vonleh, 6-9, spent the 2018-19 season with the New York Knicks, averaging a career-best 8.4 points in a career-high 57 games. The 23-year-old also grabbed a career-best 7.8 rebounds per game and registered a career-high 18 double-doubles.

The Salem, Massachusetts native has appeared in 299 regular season contests (170 starts) over parts of five seasons with Charlotte, Portland, Chicago and New York. He owns career averages of 5.1 points, on 45.3% shooting from the field, and 5.4 rebounds per game. He was originally drafted by the Hornets with ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.