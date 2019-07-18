Timberwolves Sign Naz Reid to Multi-Year Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has signed center Naz Reid to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Reid, 19, played for the Timberwolves entry in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes in seven games. He recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Wolves’ 90-87 win over Miami on July 10 and had a team-high 20 points in Minnesota’s semifinal win over Brooklyn on July 14.

The 6-10 center appeared in 34 games as a freshman for Louisiana State in 2018-19, averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after leading the Tigers to the SEC regular-season championship and a Sweet 16 berth. Reid, 6-10, tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds against Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. He scored a career-high 29 points against UNC Greensboro on November 9, 2018 and Mississippi State on February 6, 2019.

A five-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey, Reid led his team to the Non-Public B state title, scoring the winning points on an alley-oop dunk with 6.3 seconds to play. Reid participated in the 2018 McDonald’s All-Star Game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.