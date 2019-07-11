Timberwolves Sign Jordan Bell

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed forward/center Jordan Bell. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Bell, 24, has appeared in 125 games (16 starts) over two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 12.8 minutes per contest. Bell, 6-9, played in 32 playoff games with the Warriors, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. The former Oregon Duck was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft before having his draft rights traded to Golden State on June 22, 2017.