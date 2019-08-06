Timberwolves Sign Jaylen Nowell

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has signed rookie guard Jaylen Nowell, who was selected by the Wolves with the 43rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Nowell, 19, was named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year by the coaches after averaging 16.2 points, on 50.2% from the field, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his sophomore season at the University of Washington. An All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the coaches and media this past season, the 6-4 guard became the fastest player in Washington history to reach 1,000 career points. Nowell raised his three-point shooting percentage to 44.0%, up from 35.1% in his freshman campaign. The Seattle native was one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, recognizing the nation’s top shooting guard.