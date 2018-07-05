Timberwolves Sign Jared Terrell to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Jared Terrell to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Terrell, 23, averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game this past season at Rhode Island. He shot 42.7% from the floor, including 41.4% from three-point range and 82.1% from the charity stripe. Terrell’s play earned him Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference Team honors, as well as being named the U.S. Basketball Writer'sAssociation District I Player of the Year.

He finished his four-year collegiate career seventh on Rhode Island’s all-time scoring list with 1,754 career points, fourth in three-pointers (192) and fifth in steals (170). Terrell finished his career by leading Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, including advancing to the round of 32 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

Two-way contracts allow teams to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season and will spend the remainder of their time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate.