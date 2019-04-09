Timberwolves Sign Forward Mitch Creek

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Mitch Creek. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Creek, 26, was originally signed by the Timberwolves to a 10-Day Contract on March 30, 2019. He played in four games with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season after signing a 10-Day Contract on January 25, 2019 and a second 10-Day Contract on February 4, 2019. The 6-5 forward averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.0 minutes per game with Brooklyn. Creek played in 41 games (32 starts) with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season, averaging 15.3 points, on 55.4% shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.