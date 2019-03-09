Timberwolves Sign Forward Cameron Reynolds to Second 10-Day Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Cameron Reynolds to a second 10-Day Contract.

Reynolds, 24, has appeared in two games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 2.0 points in 3.5 minutes per game. The Wolves originally signed Reynolds to a 10-Day Contract on February 27, 2019.

The 6-8 forward has played in 33 games (nine starts) for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. Reynolds has hit on 45.9% from the field, including a 41.9% clip from three-point range. Reynolds also played two games for the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in November/December and two games last month. In a Feb. 22 win over Panama, Reynolds scored 26 points, on 10-for-17 shooting, including 6-for-11 from three-point range. He set U.S. Men’s World Cup Qualifying individual records for points, field goals made and attempted and three-pointers made and attempted.