Timberwolves Sign Derrick Rose

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Derrick Rose. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Rose, a 6-3 guard, was originally signed by the Timberwolves as a free agent on March 8 last season. He appeared in 25 regular season games between Minnesota and Cleveland in 2017-18, averaging 8.4 points on 43.5% shooting. During the postseason, Rose appeared in all five games of Minnesota’s first round series against Houston, averaging 14.2 points on 50.9% shooting off the bench.

A three-time All-Star, Rose has averaged 18.9 points on 45.1% shooting and 5.7 assists in 495 games. His best season came in 2010-11, when under Tom Thibodeau he became the youngest player to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award after averaging 25.0 points and 7.7 assists, while leading the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the NBA and the Eastern Conference Finals.