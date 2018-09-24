Timberwolves Sign Darius Johnson-Odom and Jonathan Stark

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guards Darius Johnson-Odom and Jonathan Stark. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released. With today’s signings, the Wolves have finalized the team’s training camp roster at 18 players.

Johnson-Odom, 28, spent the 2017-18 season with Italy’s Vanoli Cremona, averaging 18.7 points 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29 games. He spent parts of two seasons in the NBA, playing in three games for Philadelphia in 2013-14 and four games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012-13. Johnson-Odom has also played professionally overseas in Italy, Greece, Turkey, China and Russia as well as two seasons in the NBA G League.

Stark, 23, played with the Timberwolves’ entry in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds,1.8 assists and 17.0 minutes in five games. He played his college basketball at Tulane (2013-15) and Murray State (2016-18). As a senior with the Racers, Stark was named Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Player of the Year after averaging 21.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 games. He was the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament MVP and was named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference in 2017 and 2018.

Minnesota's complete training camp roster is below. The Wolves will hold the team's annual Media Day tomorrow from 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm at Target Center. The first practice of training camp is Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Mayo Clinic Square.