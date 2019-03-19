Timberwolves Sign Cameron Reynolds

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Cameron Reynolds. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Reynolds, 24, has appeared in seven games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 3.7 points in 14.9 minutes per game. The Wolves signed Reynolds to a 10-Day Contract on February 27, 2019 and to a second 10-Day Contract on March 9, 2019.

The 6-8 forward played in 33 games (nine starts) for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. Reynolds hit on 45.9% from the field, including a 41.9% clip from three-point range. Reynolds also played two games for the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in November/December and two games last month. In a Feb. 22 win over Panama, Reynolds scored 26 points, on 10-for-17 shooting, including 6-for-11 from three-point range. He set U.S. Men’s World Cup Qualifying individual records for points, field goals made and attempted and three-pointers made and attempted.