Timberwolves Sign Anthony Edwards And Jaden McDaniels

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the signings of No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards and No. 28 overall draft pick Jaden McDaniels. The Wolves acquired McDaniels from the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Ricky Rubio in exchange for the draft rights to No. 17 overall pick Aleksej Pokuševski and forward James Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Edwards, 6-5, averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game as a freshman last season. He tallied 610 points for the 2019-20 season, a total that ranks seventh on Georgia’s single-season scoring list (second among freshmen) and 10th all-time among SEC freshmen. The Atlanta native closed out the 19-20 season as the nation’s freshman scoring leader (19.1), standing as one of only three freshmen ranked in the top 100.

The 19-year-old shot 40.2 percent from the field (203-of-505) in his one season as a Bulldog. He ranked in the top 20 in six Georgia single-season statistical categories, including second in 3-point attempts (245), fifth in field goal attempts (505), 11th in 3-pointers (72), 17th in free throws (132) and 19th in both scoring average (19.1 ppg) and free throw attempts (171). During his freshman campaign, Edwards notched 27 double-figure scoring outings, 14 20-point performances, three 30-point contests and three double-doubles. A highlight from his freshman campaign includes scoring 37 points against Michigan State on Nov. 26, the most by a Georgia freshman since 1975.

Edwards was voted SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches, becoming the first Bulldog to garner the honor since its inception in 2001. Among other acknowledgements, he was named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press, becoming the third Georgia honoree in team history.

McDaniels, a 6-9 forward joins the Timberwolves after spending one season at the University of Washington where he averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks. He was the only player in any of the major conferences to average at least 1.4 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers made per game in 2019-20. The Federal Way, Washington native is the younger brother of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.