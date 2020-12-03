Timberwolves Sign Ade Murkey

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed forward Ade Murkey to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Murkey, 6-5, played in 118 games (88 starts) in four seasons for University of Denver. He holds career averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He was named to the 2020 All-Summit League Second Team.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native played at St. Croix Lutheran High School where he is the Crusaders’ all-time leader in both assists and steals. Murkey set the single season scoring record during his senior season.