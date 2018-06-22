Timberwolves Select Forward Keita Bates-Diop with 48th Overall Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop with the 48th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bates-Diop, 22, was named the 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his redshirt junior season at Ohio State. A 2017-18 consensus Second Team All-American, Bates-Diop raised his scoring average 10.1 points per game from his redshirt sophomore (9.7 ppg) to his redshirt junior year (19.8 ppg). This season, Bates-Diop paced the Big 10 in scoring, finishing second in rebounds (8.7 per contest) and fifth in blocked shots (1.6 blocks per game). He shot 47.2 percent from the floor, including a 35.9 percent mark (66-for-184) from deep.

The Bloomington, Illinois native was a top-five finalist for the 2017-18 Julius Erving Award, honoring the top small forward in the nation. He was also a finalist for the Wooden Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year.

Earlier tonight the Wolves selected Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie with the 20th overall section.