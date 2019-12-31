Timberwolves 'Role Players' Play Like Stars, Beat Nets In OT

Ideally, as an NBA team, you’d love to be at full strength.

But the NBA season is long. Players get hurt. People get sick. These things happen and in late-December, finding a team at full-strength is like finding someone in your office who feels like they haven't eaten too many cookies over the last week.

The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Andrew Wiggins (flu-like symptoms), Treveon Graham (flu-like symptoms) and Jake Layman (toe) for Monday night’s game against the Nets at Target Center.

In the game, three rookies (Jarrett Culver, Kelan Martin and Naz Reid) played 20 or more minutes – two playing a combined 73 minutes (Culver and Martin). In fact, two of those rookies (Reid and Martin) had primarily played for the G League Iowa Wolves. It was Martin's fourth game in five nights.

Even being shorthanded, the Timberwolves showed plenty of fight and beat the Nets 122-115 in overtime. It was Minnesota’s first home win since Nov. 13. It also completed the season sweep over the Nets for the Wolves.

The stars of this game. Where do we begin? Point guard Shabazz Napier, who spent last season with the Nets, showed the confidence we saw from his days at UConn and finished with a team-high 24 points to go with eight assists and two steals. Napier brings the, for lack of better words, swag this Timberwolves' offense needed on this night.

That confidence was shared by teammate Gorgui Dieng. Dieng’s contributions get overlooked, maybe because he’s been with the team for so long, but he was absolutely huge in this one and has been since replacing Towns in the lineup. Dieng finished with 11 points, a season-high 20 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He drilled a 3-pointer with 36.9 seconds left in the game to give the Wolves a 103-101 lead. While it wasn’t officially the game-winner, it might as well have been. Towns looked very pleased.

Culver showed the most confidence he has all season. He made two 3-pointers early. Maybe that’s what he needed to stay aggressive for the rest of the game. Culver finished with a career-high 21 points – nine in the fourth quarter – to go with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. You never want to see someone like Wiggins, Graham or Layman out, but chances are Culver doesn’t have a game like this unless someone else is out. Basketball works in weird ways and this was a game the sixth-overall pick needed as we enter 2020.

Keita Bates-Diop was huge off the bench, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. This guy has gone from last player on the bench to spending time in the G League to a huge part of this team’s rotation – and not just because the team is hurt. KBD has proven he belongs.

Robert Covington was all over the place, per usual, finishing with two blocks and a steal to go with 14 points and seven rebounds. Reid rounded things out with 13 points (nine coming from the 3-point line) off the bench. Sure, Reid shot just 5-for-16 from the field, but with limited options offensively, when you’re open, sometimes you’ve just got to shoot.

This was a huge win, and much-needed win for the Wolves, especially after Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Cavaliers.

The win improves Minnesota to 12-20 on the season. And don’t look now, but the Wolves are only 1.5 games back from a playoff spot (at the time of this being published, the Blazers are currently playing the Suns. If the Blazers win, the Wolves will be 2.0 games back).

The Wolves are back at it on Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.