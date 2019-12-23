Timberwolves Recall Naz Reid from G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota TimberwolvesPresident of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosastoday announced the team has recalled center NazReid from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Reid is averaging 19.1 points on 50.5% shooting, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks in 14 games for the Iowa Wolves this season. An undrafted free agent, Reid was signed by the Timberwolves on July 5, 2019.