Timberwolves Recall Naz Reid from G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has recalled center Naz Reid from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Reid is averaging 18.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in five games for the Iowa Wolves this season. An undrafted free agent, Reid was signed by the Timberwolves on July 5, 2019.