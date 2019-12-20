Timberwolves Recall Jaylen Nowell from G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves
Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has recalled guard Jaylen Nowell from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
In 15 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging 21.3 points, on 50% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has appeared in two games this season for Minnesota. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.
