Timberwolves Recall Jacob Evans III and Jarred Vanderbilt from G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has recalled guard/forward Jacob Evans III and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Evans, 22, was acquired by the Timberwolves from Golden State on February 6, 2020. Vanderbilt, 20, was acquired from Denver on February 5, 2020.