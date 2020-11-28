Timberwolves Re-Sign Juancho Hernangómez

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has re-signed forward Juancho Hernangómez. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Hernangómez appeared in 14 contests for the Timberwolves during the 2019-20 season, averaging 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a career-high 29.4 minutes per game.

Hernangómez, 25, joined the Timberwolves after averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 34 contests for Denver during the 2019-20 season In 2018-19, Hernangomez posted a then career-best average of 5.8 points on 43.9% shooting and 36.5% from deep, to go along with 3.8 rebounds in 70 games (25 starts).

The Madrid, Spain native has represented the Spanish National Team throughout his career since 2013 and most recently helped lead Spain to a Gold Medal at the 2019 FIBA World Cup with now-current teammate Ricky Rubio.

Hernangómez was originally drafted by Denver with the 15th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft.