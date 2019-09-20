Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas Receives La Familia Latino Heritage Award

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The 17th Annual La Familia Latino Heritage Celebration honored Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas with the La Familia Latino Heritage Award, honoring special leaders in sports, business, the arts, civic affairs, education and community who promote, support and contribute to the Latino community in Minnesota and nationally.

View Rosas’ award video and photos from last night’s event.

On May 3, 2019, Rosas, a native of Bogotá, Colombia, was hired as the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, breaking barriers as the first-ever Latino to lead an NBA front office. Since entering the position, Rosas has diversified the Timberwolves front office with hires such as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta, Assistant General Manager Gianluca Pascucci (Italy), Assistant Coach Pablo Prigioni (Argentina) and various other hires.

Rosas has been an active participant in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program since 2006 and currently serves as the Americans camp director. This past summer, he served as the program’s camp director in Medellin, Colombia. In the past, Rosas also worked with the Venezuelan Basketball Federation.

The award was presented by Aguilar Productions, whose focus is promoting the Latino market in the United States. The annual celebration takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month, which each year recognizes the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States.