Timberwolves vs Pistons preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their win streak to three games when they face the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday.

Minnesota is coming off a 114-110 home win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Third in the West, the Wolves are 49-22 overall and are 25-9 at home this season. Minnesota is 7-3 in their last 10 games and continues to lead the league in defense with a 108.3 defensive rating.

This will be the second and final matchup between the Wolves and Pistons this season. Minnesota won in Detroit 124-117 on Jan. 17.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Pistons on Wednesday, including start time and how to watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 6 PM.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Pistons

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Wednesday, March 27 Start Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Wolves vs. Pistons will be broadcast live on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Wednesday, March 24. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Note: Tonight's injury report will be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Questionable: Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert Out: Karl-Anthony Towns, Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark

Anthony Edwards (Left Middle Finger Dislocation/Sprain) and Rudy Gobert (Left Rib Sprain) are questionable to play.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee Meniscus Tear), Daishen Nix (G League - Two Way) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Pistons

Questionable: Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivy

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivy Probable: Marcus Sasser

Marcus Sasser Out: Simone Fontecchio, Taj Gibson, Quentin Grimes, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson and Stanley Umude

Cade Cunningham (Left Knee Injury Management) and Jaden Ivy (Left Knee Soreness) are questionable to play. Marcus Sasser (Upper Respiratory Ilness) is probable to play.

Simone Fontecchio (Left Great Toe Contusion), Taj Gibson (Right Hamstring Strain), Quentin Grimes (Right Knee Contusion), Isaiah Stewart (Right Hamstring Strain), Ausar Thompson (Medical) and Stanley Umude (Right Ankle Fracture) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Pistons: Icon Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Pistons. Detroit will be playing in their blue Icon Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Pistons

At the bottom of the East, the Pistons are 12-60 overall and are 5-29 on the road this season. Detroit is 2-8 in their last 10 games and are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

The Pistons are ranked 26th on offense (109.8 offensive rating) and defense (118.7 defensive rating).