Timberwolves at Pelicans: TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to close out their 5-game road trip with a win when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

On the road since Nov. 10, the Wolves have gone 3-1 during that stretch. Minnesota is 3-3 on the road this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Pelicans on Saturday, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Pelicans

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Saturday, Nov. 18 Time: 6 PM CT

6 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

Taking place at the Smoothie King Center, Wolves vs. Pelicans will air on Bally Sports North at 6 PM on Saturday, Nov. 18. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Jordan McLaughlin, Wendell Moore Jr., Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League Assignment), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Pelicans

Questionable: Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado Out: CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr.

Jose Alvarado (Right Ankle Sprain) is questionable to play. Zion Williamson (Rest), CJ McCollum (Right Lung Small Pneumothorax), Trey Murphy III (Left Knee Partial Meniscectomy) and Larry Nance Jr. (Right Rib Fracture) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Pelicans: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Pelicans. New Orleans will be playing in their red Statement Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans will play the Wolves on the second night of a back-to-back as they beat the Nuggets at home on Friday. New Orleans is 6-6 overall and 4-3 at home this season.

The Pelicans have been dealing with injuries essentially since the beginning of the season. Rotation players like Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy II and Larry Nance Jr. have all missed a significant amount of time.