Timberwolves Partner with Excel Sports Management to Lead Search for Next Jersey Patch Sponsor

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a partnership with Excel Sports Management to expand the team’s search for its next jersey patch sponsor. Excel Sports Management will serve as Minnesota’s exclusive third-party agency to help secure a new jersey patch partner in advance of the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Our team partners are an extension of our organization. The NBA jersey patch is one of the most iconic placements in modern marketing, and we know Excel Sports Management will help find a partner for the historic 2020-21 NBA season,” said Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Ryan Tanke. “Minnesota is known for many things – our four seasons, our reputation for health andwellness, our plethora of Fortune 500 companies and our commitment to innovation and social advancement. We are excited to welcome a new partner into our Timberwolves family and as part of the future of our franchise.”

The Timberwolves selected Excel Sports Management to assist in the search, as Excel has negotiated four NBA jersey patch deals to-date and is considered the go-to agency for guidance and execution on such searches. Excel Sports Management believes the organization’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and within the league-wide antibody test, along with its pointed stance against social injustice will give companies more reason to partner with the organization.

“The Timberwolves are a first-class organization with a tremendous business proposition that brands will want to be a part of,” said Jason Miller, SVP, Head of Properties, Excel Sports Management. “We see this opportunity as one of the most relevant and compelling positions available across the international sports landscape and we look forward to identifying a like-minded brand that shares the team’s values of community, innovation and advancement.”

The jersey patch provides a global stage for a Timberwolves partner as NBA games are broadcast in 215 countries and has the largest social following amongst all sports leagues. The new Timberwolves jersey patch partner will be announced prior to the 2020-21 NBA season.

ABOUT EXCEL SPORTS MANAGEMENT

Excel Sports Management is an industry-leading agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. Excel has twice won Sports Business Journal’s Best In Talent Representation and Management, is consistently named as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes and was acknowledged as one of Front Office Sports 2019 Best Places to Work. The agency has offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. For more information, visit excelsm.com.