Timberwolves Partner with Anheuser-Busch to Create First-of-its-Kind “Bud Button”

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anheuser-Busch unveiled the latest evolution of the industry-recognized Target Center food and beverage experience. With the tap of a button in the Timberwolves app, fans within the arena will be able to order Anheuser-Busch products to their seats within minutes.

As part of the organization’s commitment to service and innovation, the new “Bud Button” will make its debut in a Twin Cities sports arena for the first time tonight as the Timberwolves take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m.

Fans can bypass lines and choose from different beer selections that will include Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Golden Light and Michelob ULTRA. To utilize the “Bud Button”, fans 21 and older can tap a button on the newly revamped Timberwolves app that will ring servers who are notified with fans’ beer selection and seat location. Photo IDs will be checked at the seats.

“To be able to control your sports experience from your phone is the future of our industry,” said Timberwolves Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. “With Wolves fans using their phone for mobile entry into our games, this was a natural next step. In partnership with Anheuser-Busch, we are making the beverage experience quicker and more efficient, so fans don’t miss a second of the action on the court.”

“Anheuser-Busch is a people-first organization – and mobile technology is something people depend on more than ever when following their passions like sports,” said Nick Kelly, Vice President - Partnerships, Beer Culture & Community at Anheuser-Busch InBev. “We’re excited to see how this enhances the game experience while fans enjoy one of our many beer options at Target Center.”

To celebrate the launch, Bud and Timberwolves have teamed up to offer fans the opportunity to win tickets to remaining home games this season to try out the new Bud Button at Target Center. Fans can visit Timberwolves.com/budbutton for details.