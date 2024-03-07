Timberwolves at Pacers preview: TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their second straight win when they head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Thursday.

The Wolves are coming off a 119-114 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Minnesota is at the top of the West with a record of 43-19. The Wolves are 20-11 on the road this season and 7-3 in their last game. They continue to lead the league in defense with a 108.0 defensive rating.

This will be the second and last meeting between the Wolves and Pacers this season. The Wolves beat the Pacers 127-109 at home on Dec. 16.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves at Pacers on Thursday, including start time, how to watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Pacers

Date: Thursday, March 7

Thursday, March 7 Time: 6 PM CT

6 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

Taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Wolves vs. Pacers will be broadcast live on Bally Sports North at 6 PM on Thursday, March 7. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Questionable: Jordan McLaughlin,

Jordan McLaughlin, Out: Karl-Anthony Towns, Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark

Jordan McLaughlin (Illness) is questionable to play.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee Soreness), Leonard Miller (G League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Pacers

Out: Bennedict Mathurin and Doug McDermott

Bennedict Mathurin (Right Shoulder Sprain) and Dough McDermott (Right Calf Strain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Pacers: Icon Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Pacers. Indiana will be in their blue Icon Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Pacers

Eighth in the East, the Pacers are 35-28 overall and 20-12 at home this season. Indiana is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Indiana has the second best offense in the league (120.3 offensive rating) and are 26th on defense (118.9 defensive rating).