Timberwolves' Odds Of Landing No. 1 Pick

We don’t know where the Wolves will be picking in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, but we know what their odds are to move up.

The Wolves finished with the 10th-worst record in the league at 36-46. They have a 3.0 percent chance to get the first-overall pick and a 13.9 percent chance to land in the top four.

Along with their first-round pick, the Wolves will also pick 43rd overall in a pick received from the Miami Heat (Minnesota received the pick when sending Mo Williams to the Hornets – the wild world of NBA trades). Minnesota’s 40th pick will go to the Kings.

The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns all have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick with the league’s new lottery system.

The NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, May 14 in Chicago.

NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN’s live coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.