Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to win on the road and advance to the Western Conference Finals when they face the Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Minnesota beat Denver 115-70 in Game 6 on Thursday to tie the series up 3-3 and force Sunday's Game 7.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 7 between Wolves vs. Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, including start time, how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 7

Date: Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19 Start Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: TNT

TNT Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Taking place at Ball Arena in downtown Denver, Game 7 of Wolves vs. Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7 PM on Sunday, May 19. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, color analysts Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller and sideline reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury Report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Questionable: Mike Conley

Mike Conley (Right Soleus Strain) is questionable to play.

Nuggets

Questionable: Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Out: Vlatko Cancar

Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain) is questionable to play. Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Nuggets: City Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Nuggets series schedule and results

After six games, the series is all tied up 3-3.