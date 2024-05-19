Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to win on the road and advance to the Western Conference Finals when they face the Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.
Minnesota beat Denver 115-70 in Game 6 on Thursday to tie the series up 3-3 and force Sunday's Game 7.
Here's everything you need to know about Game 7 between Wolves vs. Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, including start time, how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.
How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 7
- Date: Sunday, May 19
- Start Time: 7 PM CT
- TV channel: TNT
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN
- Where: Ball Arena | Denver, CO
Taking place at Ball Arena in downtown Denver, Game 7 of Wolves vs. Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7 PM on Sunday, May 19. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, color analysts Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller and sideline reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.
You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.
Injury Report
Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.
Wolves
- Questionable: Mike Conley
Mike Conley (Right Soleus Strain) is questionable to play.
Nuggets
- Questionable: Jamal Murray
- Out: Vlatko Cancar
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain) is questionable to play. Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) is out.
Jerseys
- Wolves: Classic Edition
- Nuggets: City Edition
The Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.
Wolves vs. Nuggets series schedule and results
After six games, the series is all tied up 3-3.
|Date
|Game/Results
|Time
|Location
|May 4
|Wolves 106, Nuggets 99
|—
|Away
|May 6
|Wolves 106, Nuggets 80
|—
|Away
|May 10
|Nuggets 117, Wolves 90
|—
|Home
|May 12
|Nuggets 115, Wolves 107
|—
|Home
|May 14
|Nuggets 112, Wolves 97
|—
|Away
|May 16
|Wolves 115, Nuggets 70
|—
|Home
|May 19
|Game 7
|TBD
|Away