Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 3 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

Back on their home court, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to go up 3-0 in Game 3 of their second round matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The Wolves beat the Nuggets 106-80 in Game 2 on Monday to go up 2-0 in the series.

In Game 2, both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points a piece and Minnesota's dominant defense was just too much for Denver to handle.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between Wolves vs. Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Friday, including start time, how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Game 3 tickets, doors, start time & giveaways

Get Tickets Doors: 7 PM

7 PM Start Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM All-Fan Giveaways: White Playoff Tee, presented by Sprite & Howl Towel, presented by Target

Doors to this 8:30 PM game will open at 7 PM. You can get tickets to Game 3 here.

At the game, all fans will get a white Playoff tee, presented by Sprite and a Howl Towel, presented by Target.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 3

Date: Friday, May 10

Friday, May 10 Start Time: 8:30 PM CT

8:30 PM CT TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Wolves vs. Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 8:30 PM on Friday, May 10. Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, color analyst Tim Legler and sideline reporter Angel Gray will be calling the game for ESPN.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Nothing to report

There are no players listed on Minnesota's injury report for Game 3.

Nuggets

Questionable: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Reggie Jackson

Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Reggie Jackson Out: Vlatko Cancar

Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Right Abdominal Contusion) and Reggie Jackson (Left Calf Contusion) are questionable to play.

Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Nuggets: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be playing in their blue Statement Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Nuggets series schedule and results

After winning Games 1 and 2 in Denver, the Wolves lead the series 2-0.