Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to go up 2-0 in Game 2 of their second round matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Winning on the road, the Wolves beat the Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1 on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota was led by a 43-point performance by Anthony Edwards and stellar games from Mike Conley, Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 of Wolves vs. Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Monday, including start time, how to watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 2

Date: Monday, May 6

Monday, May 6 Start Time: 9 PM CT

9 PM CT TV channel: TNT | TruTV

TNT | TruTV Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Taking place at Ball Arena in Denver, Game 2 of the Wolves vs. Nuggets second round series will be broadcast live on TNT and TruTV at 9 PM on Monday, May 6. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and color analysts Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will be calling the game on TNT and TruTV.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Peterson call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Out: Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert (Personal Reasons) is out.

Nuggets

Questionable: Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Out: Vlatko Cancar

Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain) is questionable to play. Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Nuggets: City Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Nuggets series schedule and results

After winning Game 1 in Denver, the Wolves lead the series 1-0.