Timberwolves at Nets preview: TV channel, radio, injury report 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to get their second straight win when they head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Thursday.

Minnesota will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back as they beat the Washington Wizards 118-107 on Wednesday.

The Wolves are at the top of the West with a record of 31-13 and are 14-9 on the road this season. Minnesota is 6-4 in their last ten games and continues to have the best defense in the league (defensive rating 109.0).

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves at Nets on Thursday, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves at Nets

Date: Thursday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Jan. 25 Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Taking place at Barclays Center, Wolves at Nets will air on Bally Sports North at 6:30 PM on Thursday, Jan. 25. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Inury report

Wolves

Out: Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and Jaylen Clark

Leonard Miller (G League Assignment), Josh Minott (G League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Nets

Out: Day'Ron Sharpe, Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead

Day'Ron Sharpe (Left Knee Hyperextension), Ben Simmons (Left Lower Back Nerve Impingement) and Dariq Whitehead (Left Shin Stress Reaction) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Nets: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Nets. Brooklyn will be playing in their black Statement Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Nets

11th in the East, the Nets are 17-26 overall and 10-11 at home this season. Brooklyn is 2-8 in their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Nets are ranked 17th overall on offense (114.9 offensive rating) and are 19th on defense (116.5 defensive rating).