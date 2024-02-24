Timberwolves vs. Nets preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report 

Playing on the second night of back-to-back, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up a win at home when they play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Wolves are coming off a 112-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

At the top of the West, the Wolves are 39-17 overall and are 19-6 at home this season. Minnesota is 7-3 in their last 10 games are continue to have the best defense in the league (108.2 defensive rating).

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Nets on Saturday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Get Tickets Doors: 7:30 PM

You can get tickets to the game here.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Bucks

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23

Saturday, Feb. 23 Time: 8 PM CT

8 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Nets will be broadcast on Bally Sports North at 8 PM on Saturday, Feb. 23. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Inury report

Wolves

Out: Rudy Gobert, Leonard Miller, Wendell Moore Jr. & Jaylen Clark

Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain), Leonard Miller (G League Assignment), Wendell Moore Jr. (G League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Nets

Out: Dariq Whitehead

Dariq Whitehead (Left Shin Stress Management) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Nets: Icon Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Nets. Brooklyn will be playing in their black Icon Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Nets

11th in the East, the Nets are 21-34 overall and 8-17 on the road this season. Brooklyn is currently on a three-game losing stream and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn is ranked 19th overall on offense (114.1 offensive rating) and are 21st on defense (116.9 defensive rating).

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between Minnesota and Brooklyn. The Wolves won in Brooklyn 96-94 on Jan. 25.

After a recent coaching change, the Nets are now being coached by interim head coach Kevin Ollie. This will be the second game Ollie has coached the Nets. Brooklyn lost 121-93 to Toronto in Ollie's first game on Thursday.