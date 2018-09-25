Timberwolves NBA 2K League Affiliate Team to be Named ‘T-Wolves Gaming’

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves organization unveiled the name of its NBA 2K League affiliate. The team will be named “T-Wolves Gaming.” Fans can follow T-Wolves Gaming on the following digital platforms:

Online: www.timberwolves.com/gaming

Twitter/Instagram: @Twolvesgaming

Facebook: www.facebook.com/twolvesgaming

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/twolvesgaming

T-Wolves Gaming will select third and sixth in the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft, which will be tomorrow, Sept. 26 at 5 pm CT and streamed live on the NBA 2K League Twitch and Twitter channels. In preparation for the expansion draft, T-Wolves Gaming has secured the assistance of 2K Analytics (Max Minsker, Conner Anderson and Eli Wade) and Aaron Groshong, owner of the Nothin’ But Net channel on Dash Radio and producer of The Howl Radio and NBA 2K League Show.

On August 15, 2018, the NBA 2K League announced the addition of a Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate team, which will compete beginning with the 2019 season. Minnesota joins the affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in signing on for the league’s second season, bringing the total number of teams to 21.

T-Wolves Gaming will unveil the team’s logo and wordmarks in the coming weeks.

About 2K Analytics

2K Analytics is an analytics and scouting company focused on statistical analysis of the NBA 2K League and the 2K pro-am community. It is founded and operated by Max Minsker, Conner Anderson and Eli Wade.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s teams drafts six players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, in-season tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday, Aug. 25. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.