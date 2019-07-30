Timberwolves Name Sachin Gupta Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today named Sachin Gupta as the team’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Gupta spent the 2018-19 season with the Detroit Pistons as their Assistant General Manager.

“Sachin is an extremely talented basketball mind who brings a diverse and unique background to our staff,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “Known as a pioneer of basketball analytics and one of the leaders in the CBA, I’m thrilled to partner with Sachin as we aim to build the Timberwolves into one of the most modern and dynamic franchises in the NBA.”

Prior to joining the Pistons, Gupta spent the 2017-18 season as Special Advisor to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. This was Gupta’s second stint with the Rockets having spent the first six seasons of his NBA career laying the foundation for the team’s analytics department while assisting with strategy and salary cap management.

“I want to thank Gersson and Glen Taylor for this opportunity to help take the Timberwolves to a championship level,” Gupta said. “Gersson and I are committed to making this franchise a world-class organization.”

Gupta also worked with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining the team as a consultant in 2013 while completing his MBA at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. He would be named the team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2014.

A graduate of MIT, Gupta began his career at ESPN where he helped foster basketball’s analytical movement with the advent of advanced NBA metrics. During that time, Gupta also became well versed in the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement while developing the widely popular NBA Trade Machine.