Timberwolves Members Have Incredible Experience At 2018-19 Party At Paisley Park

Timberwolves Members were able to partake in a once-in-a-lifetime party that tied the team, city and the culture together all in one night.

The party was at Paisley Park, Prince’s private estate.

With the team unveiling the historic Prince City Edition uniforms earlier this season, the location made sense, especially when you consider the bridge Prince helped create between the city, the Timberwolves and his music.

For many at the party, the location was “secret” when they RSVP’d.

“I got the invite online, signed up, secret venue, I didn’t know what to expect but I never expected this,” Member Jimmy Knutson said. “So, when I heard it was Paisley Park I was beyond excited. Never been out here, always wanted to.”

More than 1,000 Members attended the party. There was a dinner, a reception for fans, stations with Timberwolves players and a private concert.

“There’s a long very cool history here at Paisley,” St. Paul Peterson, who led the private concert, said. “Playing at Paisley is one of my most cherished moments. I just love it here, the energy is so great. Feels weird (Prince) is not in the house to rib me a little bit but I feel him, I know he’s here, and we’re going to do the concert for him, for all the Timberwolves fans, and it’s just great to be here for the fans.”

Along with St. Paul Peterson, the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars played Prince’s greatest hits. There was also a self-guided tour of Paisley Park.

Nike designer Cyrus Coleman was in attendance. Coleman was the main mind behind the design of the team’s City Edition uniforms.

“Puts it into perspective how amazing Prince is,” Coleman said. “He touched so many people, people that aren’t even necessarily fans of basketball and now might have an opportunity to learn more about the sport and be fans of the Wolves. It’s really cool to see how people have been inspired and love the uniforms. It’s more than I could ask for. It’s crazy for me just to be here and see it in person.”

It was a unique opportunity for the Members, and is certainly something it seems like the Timberwolves do a very good job of making their fans and Members feel valued.

“It really makes you kind of value the commitment you make to the team and to the event,” Member Charlie Ruegemer said. “Having recognized that the team isn’t just looking at you as a revenue source for them. That they’re actually interested in you as a person and want to do things to recognize that.”