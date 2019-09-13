Timberwolves Media Day Set For Sept. 30

The 2019-20 NBA season is rapidly approaching.

Earlier this week, the Timberwolves announced their Media Day schedule.

Media Day will be on Sept. 30 at 12:30-4:30 p.m. While Media Day is primarily for, well, media, it’s also a fun day for fans.

There will be press conferences with Timberwolves President of Operations Gersson Rosas, head coach Ryan Saunders and all of the Timberwolves players. Those press conferences will stream on Timberwolves.com and the team’sFacebook page.

The Wolves will hold training camp practices at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, before returning to Mayo Clinic Square for the rest of training camp. We'll have our content team down in Mankato, as well as back in Minneapolis for the entirety of training camp.

Owner Glen Taylor attended MSU (as did a certain mediocre writer at Timberwolves.com!) and the Wolves will actually practice in the Taylor Center, a building that Taylor funded.

Expect plenty of content in the coming weeks. Basketball is almost here!