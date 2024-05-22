Timberwolves-Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 1 preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to protect home court against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

The Wolves beat the Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Dallas beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games to advance.

Since the Wolves had a better regular season record than the Mavs, Minnesota has the home court advantage in this third round series.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Mavs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, including start time, how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Game 1 tickets, doors & start time

Get Tickets Doors: 6 PM

6 PM Start Time: 7:30 PM

Doors to this 7:30 PM game will open at 6 PM. You can get tickets to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals here.

All fans at Game 1 will get a white Playoff tee and a Howl Towel.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Mavs Game 1

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Wednesday, May 22 Start Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT TV channel: TNT | truTV, Max

TNT | truTV, Max Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Game 1 of Wolves vs. Mavs will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 22.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

On truTV and Max, there'll be an alternative viewing experience hosted by Jordan Cornette and will feature Vince Carter, Bomani Jones and Chris Haynes.

Injury Report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Nothing to report

The Wolves don’t have any players listed on their injury report.

Mavs

Out: Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Maxi Kleber (Right Shoulder; AC Separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Left Ankle Sprain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Mavs: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition uniforms against the Mavs. The game will be played on a matching Classic Edition court. Dallas will be playing in their dark blue Statement Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Mavs series schedule and results