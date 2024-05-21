8 things to know about Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 1: 2024 NBA Playoff tickets, giveaways, where to park & eat for Western Conference Finals

Wolves back.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks tips off from Target Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.

Since the Wolves had a better regular season record than the Mavs, Minnesota has the home court advantage in this third round series.

From giveaway info to parking tips, here's everything you need to know about Game 1 at Target Center between Minnesota and Dallas.

1. Game 1 tickets, doors & start time

Tickets: Get Tickets

Get Tickets Doors: 6 PM

6 PM Start Time: 7:30 PM

Doors to this 7:30 PM game will open at 6 PM. You can get tickets to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals here.

2. Game 1 giveaways

White Playoff Tee, presented by Sprite

Howl Towel, presented by Target

All fans at Game 1 will get a white Playoff tee, presented by Sprite and a Howl Towel, presented by Target.

3. What to wear

Wear White

All fans are encouraged to wear white to Game 1 to help create a vibrant, home court advantage.

4. Why Arrive Early

With a capacity crowd expected , fans should plan ahead and arrive early to avoid any traffic-related delays.

Fans that arrive early will likely be able to find a parking spot easier and get into the building faster.

5. Where to park

Wondering where to park?

Check out the 8 covered parking ramps next to Target Center that provide an extended Skyway route to the arena’s entrance.

6. What to eat at Target Center

From snacks to entrees, there's a number of different options for food at Target Center.

If you are looking for a recommendation, a Reddit user is such a big fan of the hot dogs at Wolves' games that they eat them straight up without any condiments.

Click here to read more about the no-condiment hot dog.

7. Shop Arena-Exclusive Playoff Styles

Officially licensed Playoff merchandise, including arena-exclusive styles, will be available in the Timberwolves Team Stores, a Fanatics Experience, in Target Center.

8. How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Mavs Game 1

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Wednesday, May 22 Start Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT TV channel: TNT | truTV, Max

TNT | truTV, Max Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Game 1 of Wolves vs. Mavs will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 22.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.