Timberwolves Make Holiday Season Brighter At Annual Holiday Shopping For Kids Event

The Timberwolves were there to make the holiday season a little brighter for those who are going through difficult times.

On Dec. 18, the Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation in partnership with United Heroes League and the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation hosted 14 children from low-income households, who currently have or recently had a parent in the military deployed overseas, for their annual Holiday Shopping for Kids.

It was a heartwarming event that started on Crunch’s Holiday Bus Ride. That’s where the kids were told they were going to receiver a $500 shopping spree with the Timberwolves players there to help them shop.

Each kid was given a $500 Target gift card to use at the Roseville Target.

“Our Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation was thrilled to partner with the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation and our valued corporate partners to continue this annual holiday event,” said Jennifer Ridgeway, Timberwolves & Lynx Vice President of Social Responsibility. “We are committed to partnering and serving with organizations that make our community a better place to live, work and play; we applaud United Heroes League in their support of military families. It was amazing to brighten the holidays with the spirit and energy of our players to provide this surprise to so many deserving families.”

And while that was certainly great, the Timberwolves’ corporate partners also stepped up to the plate. TCL surprised each child with a new 1080p Full HD 40-inch TCL Roku TV.

“I almost cried seeing the kids’ reaction when they got the TV,” Wolves rookie Josh Okogie said. “It’s great being able to help the family out . . . Just a little Christmas shopping.”

The child Okogie shopped with, like many others, also got gifts for their loved ones.

“He even got some stuff for his sister that’s not here. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

That wasn’t all. Fitbit gave each child a Fitbit Ace. The Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation gave each child a $500 gas gift card. And to close things out, Target provided an additional $500 gift card to help assist the families during the holiday season.

Each child also got a Spalding basketball signed by the team.

This is an event the Timberwolves do year after year and that’s because it’s something that truly makes an impact on families and gives them an unforgettable moment. Life isn’t always easy, but the Timberwolves made it a little better for these families during this holiday season.