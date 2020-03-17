Statement On Glen Taylor's Donation To COVID-19 Relief Fund

Minneapolis-St. Paul – On Tuesday, the Timberwolves and Lynx organization, led by owner Glen Taylor, has pledged to donate up to $1 million in a relief fund for the part-time gameday staff at Target Center. Throughout the past week the organization has been working with the appropriate parties to bring the plan to fruition. The fund will provide financial assistance to hundreds of part-time employees who are adversely impacted by the loss of games at Target Center.

“Our staff who work so hard to make the Target Center experience memorable for fans are the backbone of what we do,” said Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor. “From the people who show fans to their seats, to the greeters at the entrance, I want to do my part to alleviate the financial concern that comes from missing games due to this national pandemic. We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to the day when our players, fans and staff are reunited again at Target Center.”