Timberwolves & Lynx Staff Participates In Third-Annual Action Day

On Aug. 9, the Timberwolves and Lynx partnered with United Way and the sports teams in the market for the third-annual Action Day.

In this year’s Action Day, there were more than 4,000 volunteers packing 25,000 backpacks for children when they go back to school this fall. Each year, more than 100,000 children go back to school without the proper school supplies.

“The partnerships with the sports teams, they’ve all come together and have a common interest and a common mission with youth and education,” Trent Blain, the interim President of United Way, said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without all the sports teams.”

The event was hosted at Target Center, right across the road from the Timberwolves and Lynx offices. Both staffs had 100 percent participation, something CEO Ethan Casson was proud of, but certainly not surprised.

“I’m so thrilled the Timberwolves and Lynx organization could just be a small part of it,” Casson said. “ . . . Getting 100 percent staff participation wasn’t difficult at all. In fact, our staff was asking to be part of it.”