Timberwolves, Lynx and Xcel Energy Celebrate National Reading Month and Read to Achieve Program

Program advances literacy, fostering a love of reading

The Journey School awarded first place, reading more than 356,890 minutes

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Xcel Energy celebrated National Reading Month with the culmination of Read to Achieve. The program, which encourages the advancement of literacy and fostering a love of reading among youth, challenges students (K-5th grade) throughout the state to read 500 minutes over the course of four months throughout the school year.

As the most engaged school, the Wolves, Lynx and Xcel Energy celebrated with Reading Rally Day and emphasized the power of reading with students, bringing a day of fun to The Journey School. Students got to meet Lynx mascot, Prowl, and Timberwolves mascot, Crunch, had the opportunity to select a free book from the Education Station, and listened to stories read by Timberwolves, Lynx and Xcel Energy staff.

As part of the Read to Achieve program, the Education Station powered by Xcel Energy is a mobile bookstore that provides thousands of free books to students. This year, The Journey School in St. Paul took the top prize for most minutes read through Read to Achieve, reading more than 356,890 minutes. In total, 212 Twin Cities schools participated with 10,030 students completing 500+ minutes of reading.