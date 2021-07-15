Timberwolves, Lynx and U.S. Bank Unveil Refurbished Southside Village Boys & Girls Club Court

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today, in partnership with U.S. Bank, unveiled the first of two Boys & Girls Club basketball court renovations as part of the “Our Courts. Our Future.” program. The Southside Village Boys & Girls Club court refurbishment will welcome nearly 100 youth per day when school is back in session this fall.

In its fourth year, the Wolves and Lynx Our Courts. Our Future. program presented by U.S. Bank, supports neighborhoods across the state using sport as a vehicle of change to unite communities. The collaboration also supports youth development programs on and off the court. This is the partnership’s first indoor court renovation.

“It is a welcomed celebration to offer our local youth the game of basketball with this new court,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “This area has experienced a traumatic emotional toll and the past year found many youth resources challenged by the pandemic and social unrest. We know how important resources like a dedicated area to play is critical for youth development and the Our Courts. Our Future. program continues to support our community partners.”

“The Our Courts. Our Future. program is special because it directly impacts area youth every day,” said U.S. Bank Regional President, Corporate and Commercial Banking Phillip Trier. “Partnering with the Timberwolves and Lynx allows both our organizations to use our resources for good and continue to effect meaningful change in our communities.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, area youth joined the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy, along with Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch, Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield, and Wolves alumni Christian Laettner, Quincy Lewis, and Felipe López to break in the new court with President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club Twin Cities Terryl Brumm, Southside Village Boys & Girls Club Branch Director Mark Graves, U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer Greg Cunningham, Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway, and Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas.

The second Our Courts. Our Future. indoor court refurbishment will be unveiled in September at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club in North Minneapolis.