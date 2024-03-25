Timberwolves, Lynx and nVent Launch New Partnership

Partnership celebrates women changing the game across industries

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL —The Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and nVent today announced a new multi-year partnership focused on celebrating women who are changing the game across the industries in which they participate. The new partnership will be prominently featured with nVent as the presenting partner for the Timberwolves’ Women’s History Night on March 27 when the team hosts the Detroit Pistons (tipoff 7:00 p.m.).

“We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx on this important work,” said Beth Wozniak, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of nVent. “At nVent, inclusion and diversity is a cornerstone of our strategy and woven throughout the culture of our organization. We are proud to have a strong representation of women leaders that includes 40% of our executive leadership team and 50% of our Board of Directors. We are excited to have a positive impact in this area as we work to help women break barriers across various industries, including our own.”

“We are excited to launch this multi-year partnership with nVent, using our collective platforms to support and amplify the impact of women leading the way towards a more inclusive workplace”, said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “This work will not only unlock the full potential of every individual but also pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future.”

In its first year, the Timberwolves, Lynx and nVent partnership will include the following programming:

Leading the Pack

An exclusive digital series, Leading the Pack, presented by nVent, spotlights stories of women who are breaking barriers in their respective industries. Fans can watch the first and second episodes out now on the Timberwolves, Lynx and nVent LinkedIn channels.

Women’s History Night In-Game Talent and Entertainment

The night will feature three-time Grammy award-winning artist Jamecia Bennett singing the national anthem, Wayzata 4th grade girls basketball team scrimmage during halftime and an in-game recognition of Girl Scouts River Valleys CEO Marisa Williams.

Women’s History Night Guest Chef | Ann Ahmed, Lat14 Asian Eatery

Chef Ann Ahmed’s love for cooking started at a young age, working in the kitchen alongside her mother whenever she could. Lat14 Asian Eatery is inspired by Chef Ann Ahmed’s connections to Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, and their neighboring countries. Fans will have the opportunity to taste basil wings and wontons, available in Fhima’s Test Kitchen – Section 126.

Pack Gives Back Ticket Program

Attending Wednesday night’s celebration will be various local organizations focused on the advancement of girls and women, including the YWCA, Girl Scouts River Valleys, Girls Taking Action, Girls on the Run and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

Timberwolves x Moira Villiard Merchandise Collaboration

The Team Store will carry a women’s sweatshirt designed by Fond du Lac Reservation descendent Moira (pronounced "Miri") Villiard, a multidisciplinary artist who uplifts underrepresented narratives and promotes community through her art. Villard’s design uses symbolism from her Ojibwe culture to celebrate women as creators and is intertwined with nocturnal-inspired motifs that represent the Timberwolves. The sweatshirt will be available exclusively in the Team Stores in Target Center.

Lynx Changemaker

nVent also signs-on as the second Lynx Changemaker. Launched last fall, Lynx Changemakers is a first-of-its-kind venture focused on building the next generation of female leaders and growing and elevating women’s sports throughout Minnesota. The team-level program is modeled after the WNBA’s successful league-level platform launched in 2020. As a Changemaker, nVent will participate in executive roundtables, the inaugural Lynx Changemaker Summit, and will pledge financial dollars to organizations committed to fostering gender equity and women’s leadership through the power of sports.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF.