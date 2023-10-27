Timberwolves & Lynx and Levy Restaurants Introduce New Foods and Returning Favorites at Target Center; Unveil New Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Levy Restaurants today announced its new food and beverage offerings at Target Center, along with returning favorites ahead of the 2023-24 Timberwolves season. The industry-recognized program is curated by Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima in partnership with Levy Restaurants.

Additionally, the team announced a new partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Fans 21+ can enjoy premium signature cocktails at the newly renovated Jack Daniel’s branded bars located on the 100-level and 200-level concourses at Target Center. In addition, the new Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink canned cocktail (also available with Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR) can be found throughout Target Center in grab-and-go outlets.

As part of the new partnership, Jack Daniel’s will sponsor several in-arena promotions and fan experiences throughout the Timberwolves and Lynx seasons, including the in-arena DJ booth, musical guest appearances, pre-tip promotions, as well as the annual Military and Pride Nights at Target Center.

“Jack Daniel’s is thrilled to partner with an organization that aligns so well to our community and cultural values,” said Jack Daniel’s Minnesota State Manager Katie Wills. “We’re excited to bring a taste of Jack Daniel's to Timberwolves and Lynx fans and to toasting many victories with fans for years to come.”

The arena’s concession and premium menus for the upcoming season will introduce fans to several new food options including Chicken Shack, Northwood Diner, Frozen Spoon and Rolling Smoke. Fans will also enjoy returning favorites such as El Burrito Mercado, Soul Bowl, Fhima’s and Parlour Burger.

For the past six seasons, Chef Fhima and Levy Restaurants have pioneered a new food and beverage experience. Focused on a chef-driven approach, working with area BIPOC chefs and vendors and sourcing local ingredients, Chef Fhima and Levy have elevated the fan experience serving restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.

“Our commitment to bringing the best food and beverage experience in sports continues as we partner with local restaurants and chefs to showcase the best this amazing community we serve has to offer,” said Chef David Fhima.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Timberwolves fans back to Target Center this season,” said Chef Jamz Johnson. “This season will feature an enhanced beverage program and new menu items that will provide an upgraded game experience for every fan.”

NEW FOOD OFFERINGS

Chicken Shack: Everything chicken!Fried chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwich, cheese curds and house-seasoned fries – served with house-made condiments like our own HOWL sauce and Midwest favorite, ranch dressing.

Northwood Diner: Bringing the retro back to the Twin Cities! Enjoy classic burgers along with fan favorites like their Patty Melt or Mushroom Swiss Burger.

Frozen Spoon: Who says dessert isn’t its own meal? Grab acai bowls, sundaes, floats and for our adult fans, we have spiked floats!

Rolling Smoke: House smoked meats like pulled pork, brisket and chicken. Served with classic BBQ sides along with house sauces like our own Jack Daniel’s BBQ Sauce.

RETURNING FAN FAVORITES

Fans will be delighted to see the return of many favorites including:

El Burrito Mercado: The St. Paul mainstay’s menu includes: the El Burrito Bowl, a traditional Mexican rice, Tex-Mex mix, sirloin steak, queso fiesta and creamy chipotle garnish; La Quesadilla includes chicken, cheese, Tex-Mex mix and creamy chipotle garnish; Chips & Dip Trio features queso fiesta and two salsas; beverages include the La Clasico Lime Margarita and the El Burrito Michelada.

Soul Bowl: Soul food reimagined for urban millennials, using unique flavors and modern techniques, soul food in a flavorful, healthy and eye-catching way. Local favorite’s signature Klassic Caribe Bowl includes coconut rice and beans, sweet fried plantain and spicy jerk chicken.

Fhima’s: A modern take on French Moroccan cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers. Signature Spicy Chicken Lollipops and Wagyu Burger Sliders on brioche.

Parlour Burger: Voted one of the best burgers in Minneapolis – local restaurant serving their classic smash burger and fries. Featuring their famous double burger from North Loop’s Borough and Parlour with Swiss American cheese on a brioche bun.

Fans can get a first taste of the new Target Center offerings when the Wolves host the Miami Heat in the team’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28 with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available Timberwolves.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-1234.