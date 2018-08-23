Timberwolves Look To Continue Western Conference Success In 2018-19

The Western Conference is not an easy conference. We know this.

Heading into the 2018-19 season, it’s probably the best it has ever been.

Last season, the Nuggets finished 10 games above .500 and they did not make the playoffs. They can thank the Timberwolves for that, a team that beat the Nuggets in Game 82 to clinch its first playoff appearance since 2003-04.

Minnesota finished with a regular-season record of 47-35. Thirty-four of those wins came against the Western Conference. Their record of 34-18 against the West matched Golden State and Utah for the second-best record in the West-only matchups. Only Houston (41-11) was better against the West.

Success against the West will be crucial again if the Wolves want to make the playoffs for the second-straight season. Things won’t get any easier, though, with the addition of one LeBron James, but the Wolves should get natural progression from players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Tyus Jones that's sometimes overlooked.

The West has plenty of talent, but it also has plenty of question marks. Will Houston be the same after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute? Will the Spurs’ offense get too crowded with LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, two mid-range shooting players? Could we see regression from teams like the Blazers, Jazz and Pelicans?

With talking about how well the Wolves played against the West, it’s only fair to discuss their struggles against the East. Minnesota was 13-17 against the East in 2017-18. The Wolves scored about the same amount of points per game (109.2) than they did against the West but allowed nearly two more points per game.

Losses to teams like the Hawks, Nets and Magic are losses that make the Wolves cringe looking back, but with the core of the team together for season No. 2, Minnesota is better equipped to trust what it needs to do to take down lesser opponents.

Minnesota has a unique schedule to start the season, playing Eastern Conference teams in four of the first six games of the season.

The team’s toughest stretch against Western Conference teams is from March 12 to March 19, when the Wolves play the Nuggets, Jazz, Rockets and Warriors, respectively. The first three games are on the road.